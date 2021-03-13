Minority family demands protection of their lands



The family members of a minority Hindu community in Daudkandi upazila of Cumilla demanded protection of their properties as local influential people cutting soil from their lands to make a road. The protesters, ancestors of a local zamindar family of the Poddar dynasty, formed a human chain at Swapara village under Maruka union of the upazila on Friday afternoon. Several people attended the human-chain program as the local influential people threatened and intimidated them. Victims Amar Krishna Poddar and Tapan Krishna Poddar said, "Local UP Chairman Khalilur Rahman and BNP leader Rahmatullah, are destroying our croplands by cutting soil for constructing a road." Denying allegations, UP Chairman Khalilur RahmanTalukder said, "The allegations brought against me are baseless. I am constructing the road for the interest of several hundred families of the union."





--- Liton Sarker Badol, Daudkandi, Cumilla

