Har-Mund Malini festival held in Ishwardi



A two-day Har-Mund Malini festival was held at Ishwardi Municipal Crematorium. On the occasion of the 6th anniversary of the crematorium, thousands of men and women from the Hindu community gathered at the Har-Mund Malini festival on the only Ishwardi in Bangladesh like previous years. Bholanath puja was held on Thursday night.





The ceremony began at 11am on Friday at the Shiva temple on the Shiva Chaturdashi by pouring water with flowers and leaves on Bholanath's head. Fan service starts from noon. Thousands of devotees received the offerings. Kali Puja is organized at the crematorium at night.





Freedom Fighter Nuruzzaman Biswas, Member of Parliament from Pabna-4 constituency was present as the chief guest at the Har-Mund Malini festival. Municipal Mayor Ishaq Ali Malitha and Upazila Parishad Vice Chairman Atia Ferdous Kakoli were present as special guests.







Professor Uday Nath Lahiri presided over the cremation committee. General Secretary Swapan Kumar Kundu conducted the function. Upazila Puja Udjapan Parishad President Sunil Chakrabati also addressed the program.







--- AA Correspondent Ishwardi, Pabna

