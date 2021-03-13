380 million people use vivo smartphone globally



Despite passing a tough time last year, vivo is now a family of 380 million users worldwide. And it builds a strong understanding of consumer preferences, said Mr Duke, the honorable Managing Director of vivo Bangladesh, in a recent message.







In his message, he also said that in the last year, the unprecedented circumstances made everything hard to manage and working remotely to strike the balance of work while keeping employees and front-line staff safe and healthy.







"We ensured that we worked closely with our eco-system partners and e-commerce channel partners to stay close to the all level of customers. Hence, I wanted to reach out personally and extend my gratitude to all the employees and customers for believing in vivo to provide best-in-class technology smartphones and fulfil all your needs in the best way possible," he added.







Mr. Duke continued, "The last year saw the launch of industry-leading camera smartphones by vivo to make each day special. The brand witnessed the successful launch of handsets from the Y series and V series, packed with unique features designed to empower young minds by offering excellent mobile technologies, innovative solutions, and powerful performance."





Mr. Duke also appreciated the efforts of the team associated with the innovation saying, "A big credit goes to our team of world-class designers who strategically devised valuable features for photography enthusiasts and the young generation."

