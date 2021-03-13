Creative Media Industry Skills Council launched



National Skills Development Authority (NSDA), a wing under the Prime Minister's Office, has formally inaugurated a designated council for creative skills training and development, titled 'Creative Media Industry Skills Council' (CMISC).







The core objective of CMISC is to uplift creative skills, resource creation and employment generation in the fields of film, theatre, television, radio, music, creative advertising, creative publication, online and offline newspapers, fine arts, folk arts, architecture, fashion, and creative literature, including the interconnected sub-sectors.





The launching event took place on Wednesday (March 10, 2021) at the Multi-Purpose Hall in Bangladesh Film Archive Auditorium in Dhaka. Salman F Rahman, Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister graced the event as the Chief Guest. Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, State Minister, ICTD; Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister were also present as special Guests of the event. Dulal Krishna Saha, Executive Chairman (Secretary), NSDA, presided the event.







Salman F Rahman, MP, the chief guest of the program, said, "I have been working with the honorable Prime Minister from the very beginning on what will be the works of the National Skills Development Authority. The goal of the Creative Media Industry Skills Council will be achieved through a combination of creative media and technology. Our technology is very advanced, which will create a favorable environment for you. The National Skills Development Authority will always be there for the progress of this council."





PM's Principal Secretary, Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, said, "I think the journey that the Creative Media Industry Skills Council has started will be fruitful. There is no alternative to acquiring skills to take part in the fourth industrial revolution. Our government has always welcomed innovations. Hopefully, this initiative of the National Skills Development Authority in collaboration with the Creative Media Industry Skills Council will succeed in achieving its targets before 2041."







Special guest Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "We are inaugurating the Creative Media Industry Skills Council at a time when we are celebrating the golden jubilee of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation. Today we are a developing country because the public, private and academic sectors are working together. Now we are in the digital economy, but to take part in the fourth industrial revolution, we have to set foot in the creative economy. We want to be self-reliant, not self-centered."





Shomi Kaiser said, "The way e-commerce has expanded in our country during corona will be replicated in the expansion of e-entertainment as well. We can launch an alternative platform to Netflix by creating skilled manpower in the media industry."







CMISC targets to ensure skilled human resource development in the country's creative industry. It underlines the necessity of having adequate manpower with proper knowledge to work for the industry meticulously and initiate entrepreneurship in the sector to extend the horizons for the upcoming days. As the global scenario in the fields of creative production improves rapidly, the local demand for creative media experts is also growing at an exponential rate.







CMISC is already thriving with considerable annual organic growth, with the domestic markets currently generating over 360 billion in revenue. It is highly expected that this number is going to rise in the future years through the game-changing operations of CMISC. The council also aligns its agenda to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) with plans to help the industry identify the key challenges of the 4th industrial revolution, and tackle it strongly with a solid media base. The youth workforce shall be facilitated by one such council in terms of creative growth and thus accelerate the nation's pace to achieve the vision 2041.





The four board members of CMISC are: Shomi Kaiser (Chairman); Syed Apon Ahsan (Vice Chairman); Sabbir Rahman Tanim (Secretary General) and A.S.M. Rafiq Ullah (Treasurer). The council has a Directors Panel consisting of 14 distinguished directors of Bangladesh.



