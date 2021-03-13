'Chehre' to hit the theatres on April 9





After making the fans wait for a long time, the makers of 'Chehre' released the teaser of the Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan starrer and it looks quite intense and gripping. New release date of the movie has also been announced. In the 45-second teaser, one may got to hear some powerful dialogues from Annu Kapoor, Amitabh and Emraan and it is sure to grip you. Directed by Rumy Jafry, Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor. Earlier, the movie was supposed to release on April 30. However, the release date has been revised to April 9. The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited which is now all set to release in the cinema houses on 9th April, 2021.The movie also starred Rhea Chakraborty in a key role. However, after the Sushant Singh Rajput drug case, there has been no update on her role in the movie. The new posters released by the makers also do not mention her name.



Leave Your Comments