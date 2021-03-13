Yami Gautam recalls the struggles through 2020



She is one of the busiest actresses of Bollywood, having as much as eight projects in her kitty. Some that she's already shot for while others she's gearing up to begin the shoot. As she happily speaks about her busy 2021, Yami Gautam has a sigh of relief that 2020 is the thing of the past now.





In conversation with Bombay Times, Yami opened up about the struggles she faced last year. She says, "2020 was a lot tougher as you were trying to take a stock of the situation. When is it going to end? What's going to be our future? All these questions kept cropping up. During the unlock phase I remember I had to step out and start dubbing for a film, because I was the only artiste who was left with the dubbing for the project. Also, I wanted to leave for my hometown Chandigarh, but I couldn't as there were no flights. Even if there were, I couldn't leave because I had to finish my dubbing. It was very scary. It gave me anxiety as I was worried about touching something that's contaminated."





The other nightmare Yami went through is when she actually, finally travelled to Chandigarh. "The first flight I took to Chandigarh, it wasn't easy as I was wearing the mask, the PPE kit, shield etc. Still it felt so unsafe to use the lavatory," says Yami, who post the lockdown soon began working on horror-comedy Bhoot Police starring Saif Alia Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and is now currently in Agra shooting for Dasvi starring Abhishek Bachchan.

