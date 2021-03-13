I keep running away into the forest



Travel is one of the most-loved leisure activities for most people and it's high on Raveena Tandon's list as well. She takes to her Instagram account to share photos from her getaways. Says the Bollywood actress, "I love travelling, especially if it's amidst nature and greenery. I keep running away into the forests and I feel that I actually come alive in a forest. There's so much life there rather than all these concreted cities, which are really nothing but dense, concrete jungles that we live in. I prefer running off whenever I get the time. I think that find my feet in a forest; that's my zen mode for sure."





'I've got all the forests of India on my bucket list'. Where has she been to, so far? Adds Raveena, "Oh, I think I have all the forests of India of my bucket list. I have travelled extensively and been to most parts of India, even where people may not think there are tourist spots, I've gone to those places as well. There's something to be said about discovering places and I love going into unexplored villages, they have such a lot of history, culture and charm to them. Himachal Pradesh was one such a beautiful getwaway. We walked in the woods, just took in all the quiet scenery, ate at dhabas there and had so much fun. I strongly believe we have to save wildlife and their habitat and whatever green cover we have left."

