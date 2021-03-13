Curtain falls of Joyeeta Foundation Film Festival



The three-day film festival titled 'Joyeeta Foundation Film Festival 2021' was ended recently.







The closing ceremony of the festival, featuring films made by women filmmakers, was held at the Music and Dance Auditorium of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in the capital's Segunbagicha area. State Minister for Information Dr Murad Hasan was present as the chief guest at the programme which was organised by Bangladesh International Film Movement in patronisation of Joyeeta Foundation.







Advisor to SS Communication and founder of Bangabandhu Digital Museum Shawkat Hasan Miah, President of Bangladesh Digital Film Movement Dildar Hossain, Chairman of Fobana Zakaria Chowdhury, National Film Award winning actress and producer Sujata, General Secretary of Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote Arun Sarkar Rana and Shafiullah Sumon, CEO of SS Communications, spoke on the occasion. On the closing day of the festival, special honours were given to female filmmaker and actress Sujata, film director Nargis Akhter and actress Shahnoor and Jinat Hasan for her humanitarian services.







The three-day festival screened Kohinoor Akhter Suchanda's film Hazar Bochhor Dhore, Nargis Akhter's Meghla Aakash, Samia Zaman's Rani Kuthir Baki Itihas, Moushumi's Kokhono Megh Kokhono Brishti, Shahneoaj Cacoly's Uttorer Sur and Nanjiba Khan's The Wanted Twin.

