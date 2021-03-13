BD Emerging team wraps up one-day series in style

Bangladesh Emerging Team batsman Towhid Hridoy celebrates his fifty. -BCB



Fast bowler Sumon Khan claimed 4-31 as Bangladesh Emerging Team sealed a comprehensive eight-wicket win over visiting Irelands Wolves in the fourth match of a five-match one-day series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.







By virtue of this victory, Bangladesh took an unassailable 3-0 lead with the first match being called off after an Irish player Ruhan Pretorious returned Covid-19 positive in review result. The last and fifth match of the series, which turned out to be dead-rubber is on Sunday at the same venue.







The Emerging Team won the second game by four wickets and the third by six wickets before they also secured an innings and 23-run victory in the lone four-dayer game. Sumon's four-for however shot Ireland Wolves out for 182 in 46.2 overs after the visitors were sent to bat first.







The home side overhauled the target with ease, making 186-2 in 41.3 overs. Even though they found them in precarious position by being reduced to 10-2 in fourth over in pursuit of the chase, Bangladesh made the things easier for them thanks to Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Towhid Hridoy.







The duo put on a 176-run partnership in an undefeated third wicket stand to sail the side home without further hiccup.



Joy was unbeaten on 80 off 135, hitting eight fours. Hridoy was more fluent as he hammered 88 off 97, sending the ball across the rope for nine times.







Earlier, Sumon's bowling was complemented by Mukidul Islam, captain Saif Hasan and Rakibul Hasan, who all took two wickets. Mark Adair was the highest-scorer for the Ireland Wolves with 40. Ruhan Pretorious made 35 while Graham Hume was not out on 29.









