BD's remaining matches to be held in Qatar



Bangladesh's will not get the home ground advantage as their remaining 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers matches will be held in Qatar, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Friday.







Bangladesh has three more matches left in the joint qualifiers of 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup which was supposed to be held on their own soil but the AFC has set a specific venue for each group.







The Bangladesh national football team placed in group E. Due to COVID-19 situation, all the remaining matches of this group will now be played in Qatar, the host of the 2022 World Cup. The other three teams in this group are India, Afghanistan and Oman.







The AFC said in a statement informed that the rest of the World Cup qualifying round matches will be held at the designated venue. This decision has been taken on the basis of discussions with the member countries. The qualifying round will be held from May 31 to June 15.







Bangladesh placed at the bottom-ranked of the group E with one points from five matches while Qatar topped the table with 16 points from six matches.

