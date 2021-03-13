Mamata Banerjee discharged from hospital



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was discharged from a state-run hospital in Kolkata on Friday following improvement in her condition, two days after she was injured while campaigning ahead of the assembly polls in Nandigram.





Mamata (66) came out of the Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Stadium Hospital on a wheelchair.





"The Chief Minister has responded well to the treatment but due to her repeated requests, she has been discharged," doctors at the hospital said. "She has been advised to undergo a review after seven days.





"The medical board felt she should be in the hospital for 48 hours more for observation. However, she requested that she should be discharged. Heeding to her request, she is being discharged with medical advice," doctors treating her at the hospital said in a statement.





"The Chief Minister has responded to treatment. The plaster slab was opened today and injury was examined. The haematoma [blood suffusion] has diminished considerably. Ankle injury has shown much sign of improvement," they added.





Leave Your Comments