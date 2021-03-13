US supports enhancing student-police relation

Thirty students from Rajshahi University, Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology, Rajshahi College, and five Rajshahi Metropolitan police officers participating in this year's Student Leadership Development Workshop on Thursday. -Collected



The United States (US)'s state department supported a workshop in Rajshahi enhancing student-police engagements through leadership development focused on countering violent extremism, mentorship, community policing, and tolerance.





Thirty students from Rajshahi University, Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology, Rajshahi College, and five Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Officers joined this year's Student Leadership Development Workshop on Thursday, a US embassy press release said.





US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller and Rajshahi Additional Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md. Sujayet Islam spoke at the inaugural ceremony of the workshop Ambassador Miller applauds programs like the Student Leadership Development Workshop, which illustrate the United States and Bangladesh's enduring commitment to building a brighter future together.





The series' five seminars involved over 150 Rajshahi students and 25 police officers, promoting the US embassy's effort to countering violent extremism. Since 2016, the US States Department of Defense and Department of Justice utilized this program in Bangladesh.

