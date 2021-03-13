Matin Khasru president, Kazal secretary



Former law minister Abdul Matin Khasru MP, candidate of the Awami League-backed Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad panel, has been elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). Seven more candidates of the panel have also won.





On the other hand, Ruhul Quddus Kazal, candidate of pro-BNP-Jamaat pro-BNP Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya panel, has won the secretary post. Besides, five more candidates of the panel have been elected.





Matin Khasru defeated BNP-backed candidate Md Fazlur Rahman Khan by 775 votes while Kazal defeated Awami League-backed candidate Abdul Alim Jewel by 982 votes.





After counting the votes, the election commission announced the results on Friday night. A two-day voting for electing new leadership of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) ended Thursday afternoon.



