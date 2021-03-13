Soaring prices of essentials put people in distress



The soaring prices of daily essential items have put the common people especially lower and lower-middle class people in a great distress.





Though the government keeps assuring that the prices of daily commodities will be kept under control, but no positive outcome is visible in the market.





The prices of edible oil and rice keep rising thanks to the unscrupulous businessmen aiming to make a quick buck ahead of Ramadan. The importers, wholesalers and retailers are blaming, as their habit, a supply crunch for the growing prices. Visiting some kitchen and wholesale markets in Dhaka, it was found that onion prices have shot up to Tk15, ranging between Tk40 and Tk60, depending on its quality and variety.





According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the onion prices rose by 26% in a week, when the prices of most rice varieties increased by Tk2.





Najirshail was selling at Tk65-70, Miniket at Tk60-65 and medium BR-28 at Tk45-50.







Fine and medium variety rice prices surged by 0.80% and 1.85%, respectively, in a week, TCB data shows. Coarse rice got 1.5% costlier over the same period.







