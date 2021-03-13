'Reopening of educational institutions will be reconsidered'



Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni has said that the government will review the decision of reopening educational institutions if the rise of coronavirus infections continues. She was talking to reporters after a program at the National Mother Language Institute in Dhaka on Friday afternoon. Dr Dipu Moni said, "We are watching the situation every day. We put maximum priority on the health of the teachers, students, employees and parents." "We will review the decision following the national advisory committee's advices if coronavirus cases continue to rise," she further said.

