

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the next parliamentary elections will be held in due time following the constitution.





He was addressing a regular briefing at his official residence in the capital on Friday.





Referring to BNP's demand for holding polls under a non-party and neutral government, Quader recalled that once BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia had commented that "none is neutral except insane and children and the concept of caretaker government is absurd." He said: "The polls will be held in due time following the constitution."





Quader said Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has the courage to accept the people's verdict in polls. The AL general secretary said the BNP's workers are now annoyed with their leaders because of the party's aimless and wrong politics.





"The people are not unfamiliar with BNP's style of movement. They are making their evil attempts to create issues over trifling matters," he said.





About BNP's allegation that the government made the Digital Security Act to sustain in power, the minister said Sheikh Hasina's government stay in power with people's confidence and love and not capitalizing on any act.





The Almighty and the people have the authority to give power, he said.











