Modi to visit Orakandi, Satkhira temples



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit two temples in Gopalganj and Satkhira during his two-day visit to Bangladesh on the occasion of Bangabandhu's Birth Centenary and Golden jubilee of its independence.





Modi will go to the Joshoreshwari Temple in Satkhira first, which is an ancient temple that dates back to the time of Pratapaditya or Lakshman Sen. Then Modi will visit the Matua temple at Orakandi in Kashiani Upazila of Gopalganj, where he will be welcomed by the local people. Modi will also pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mausoleum in Tungipara on March 27, on the second day of his trip, according to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.





The Indian premier will travel to Bangabandhu's mausoleum in Tungipara from Jashore, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will receive him. After this, Modi will be visiting Orakandi in Gopalganj, Momen said.





Orakandi is the birthplace of Harichand Thakur, founder of the Matua sect, was invigorated with the philosophy to move backward class of Hindu community in right direction so that they would capable to improve their socio-economic condition. The Orakandi temple is the holiest place for the Matua sect.





The officials of the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh have already visited Orakandi to lay the groundwork for Modi's visit, said Matuacharya Padmanabha Thakur, head of Bangladesh Matua Moha Mission.





Modi will speak to the members of the Thakur family at the Nat Mandir and offer prayers at Hari Mandir and he will also speak to the Matua community representatives. Former chief minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharya took some measures to woo the Matua voters. When Mamata Banerjee came to power, she also kept in touch with the Thakur Bari in Thakur Nagar. She did some development works too and introduced the birthday of Harichand Thakur, founder of the religious sect, as a government holiday.





The Matua community is more important for a number of reasons in respect of politics in West Bengal. Since 2009, the Matuas were mostly known to be Trinamool Congress supporters; Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seen to be close to Boro Ma; the party has fielded members of her family in elections, the sources said.



However, the family has been divided over its political leanings in recent years. Matuas trace their ancestry to undivided Bengal, and many of them entered West Bengal after Partition and after the formation of Bangladesh, the sources said.



Matuas are Namasudras, a Scheduled Caste group with a presence in at least six parliamentary seats. While no official count is available, community leaders put their population at 3 crore, while a state minister said there are 1.75 crore Namasudra voters, West Bengal sources said.



The Matua sect, a religious reforms movement, was formed by Harichand Thakur in East Bengal in the mid of 1800s. Harichand's grandson P R Thakur established West Bengal's Thakurnagar as headquarters of the sect after 1947. Boro Ma belongs to the same family, which still wields influence on the community.



In 2018, Mamata visited Boro Ma and the government later announced a welfare board for Matuas.





Boro Ma's son Kapil Krishna Thakur won the Bangaon Lok Sabha on a Trinamool ticket in 2014. After his death, his wife Mamata Thakur won the seat. Her rival was also from the family - Subrata, another grandson of Boro Ma, and in the BJP. Subrata's father Manjul Krishna Thakur (Boro Ma's son) was a Trinamool minister of state but later he and Subrata joined the BJP.







Now the Matua sect is considered to be a dominant factor in political scenario and Shantanu Thakur imbued with BJP political ideology has turned into an emerging leader of the community. He is very close associate to Indian Prime Minister Naredra Modi. As a resuilt, the visit of Indian Prime Minister to Orakandi will give great impetus to the forth coming provincial election in West Bengal.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is used to giving his speech on the occasion of Constitution Day. Saluting Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who played a key role in the framing of the document, the Prime Minister claimed that nobody would be happier at the state of affairs in the country than its first Law Minister. India had strengthened and empowered its democracy in the 70 years since the Constitution was adopted, he added.





Prime Minister Modi told MPs gathered in the Central Hall of Parliament, adding, "Had Babasaheb Ambedkar been alive today he would have probably been the happiest man". To show respect to Dr. Ambedkar and his political and social philosophy, Indian Prime Minister has facilitated strong relations with the innumerable followers of the world famous scholar Dr. Ambedkar across the India and especially Matua sect in West Bengal.







