Islamist groups demand severing diplomatic ties with China

Bangladesh Jonosheba Andolon demonstrates in front of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka on Friday demanding the end of atrocities on Uighur Muslims in China. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA



Leaders of several Islamist groups in Bangladesh have demanded to end the China's Uyghur Muslim persecution with a call for a boycott of Chinese goods unless the persecution of Uighur Muslims is stopped. They came up with the demand at a protest rally at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka on Friday.





Mufti Fakhrul Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Jonosheba Andolon, as chief guest said, if the Chinese government does not stop persecuting the Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province, the Muslims around the world would not remain silent.







"If necessary, the Chinese ambassador should be expelled from Bangladesh," he warned. "The government should severe diplomatic relations with china. I would like to tell the government to call the Chinese ambassador and give a warning to him, which will be helpful to stop persecution of China Muslims," he said.





He said if the persecution of Muslims is not stopped, Chinese citizens will not be allowed allowing in Bangladesh.





Alhaj Azam Khan, secretary general of the Khilafah Movement, said the Chinese government has long persecuted Uyghur Muslims. He called on all democracy in the world to build a united movement against the oppressive Chinese government.





He said China's communist government has been carrying out genocide to crush Muslim ethnic Uyghurs and other minorities in and around Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region since 2014.





Mufti Zakir Hussain presided over the rally. Mufti Yamin Hussain Azmi, Mufti Abdullah, Mufti Abdul Alim, Mufti Abu Darda, Maulana Delwar Hussain and others also spoke on the occasion.





