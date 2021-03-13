Minor boy killed in Panchagarh road mishap





A minor boy was killed in road accident at Nayapara village under Tetulia upazila of the district on Friday.





Police identified the boy as Salam, 6, son of Abir Hossein of Bogulahati village in Tetulia upazila.





Locals said a microbus hit Salam as he was trying to cross a road in the area at 7 pm while he was returning from a wedding party with his parents.





The accident left him dead on the spot, they said.





Locals held the microbus but its driver managed to flee.





Tetulia Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Abu Sayem Mia confirmed the incident.

Leave Your Comments