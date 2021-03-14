LUXE Bangladesh, AK Steel celebrate social causes





As the 50th anniversary of Independence of Bangladesh is approaching, LUXE Bangladesh & AK Steel celebrated social causes alongside AK Steel's 35th anniversary.







They took the initiative of challenging the norms of a social gathering associating HerNet TV by adding awareness creating and knowledge sessions that had a discussion about social causes to create an impact, according to a press release.





It started with the screening of "An Indomitable Journey", a documentary by HerNet TV portraying the contributions of our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina under the guidance of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, towards the development of our country.







Importance of good content to build a digital Bangladesh by inspiring Bangladesh, where the great opportunities for the youths of the country towards digitalization were discussed.





Sessions on the importance of mental health and healthy lifestyle were conducted by Labaid Group. Session on women rights, supporting the underprivileged children of 3 notable NGOs were conducted by Hernet TV & Luxe Bangladesh.







Luxe Bangladesh also unveiled their upcoming Festive Exhibition dates on this event. They also inaugurated their Salon Hommes Luxe Salon & Luxe Lifestyle. Founders of Luxe Bangladesh and Managing Director of AK Steel Mostofa Nabi Faiaze and Parsa Fatema Ismail organized the wonderful event at a heritage site 'AK Palace' for the first time ever.





Partners were Hernet TV, Labaid Group, Inspiring Bangladesh, Simply Sabira, Dream Weaver, Wedding Bees by Bitasta & Printbaz.







Leave Your Comments