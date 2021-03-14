Golden Jubilee of Independence - Reviewing the glorious history





The Indian subcontinent under British rule became independent in August 1947 and India was divided into two separate independent states. The newly formed state of Pakistan consists of two provinces located at a distance of two thousand miles, East Pakistan and West Pakistan. Examining the background of Bangladesh's independence, it is seen that the exploitative attitude of West Pakistan towards East Pakistan started from the beginning. Not only economic exploitation but also the oppression of Bengali culture and tradition began.







Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the father of the nation of Pakistan, came to Dhaka and declared that "Urdu and only Urdu shall be the state language of Pakistan". Bengalis in East Pakistan protested against the announcement. In the final stage, on February 21, 1952, the language movement took on the most intense form. Salam, Barkat, Rafiq, Jabbar, and many others were killed in the police firing on that day. As a result, the ruling govt. of Pakistan recognized Bengali as one of the state languages of Pakistan in 1956.





Due to their control over the provinces, the West Pakistanis used more funds than the East Pakistanis. Between 1948 and 1970, 70% of Pakistan's total export earnings came from East Pakistan, where it received only 25% of that amount. In 1947, East Pakistan had 11 garment factories, West Pakistan had nine. In 1971, the number of garment factories in the western part increased to 150 and the number of factories in the eastern part fell to 26. The Bengalis of East Pakistan were a minority in the Pakistan Army too.







Despite East Pakistan being the largest part of Pakistan in terms of population, the political power of the country was vested in West Pakistan. As the distribution of power based on population favored East Pakistan, West Pakistan introduced a fancy concept called "One Unit Theory", where the whole of West Pakistan was considered as one province. Its sole purpose was to balance the votes in the eastern and western parts of Pakistan.







Whenever an East Pakistani leader was elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, the West Pakistanis removed him on one pretext or another. With various excuses, General Ayub Khan seized power in Pakistan in 1958 and his autocratic rule in Pakistan continued for 11 years. This unethical occupation of power by the military rulers of West Pakistan only widens the gap between East and West Pakistan. In the first general election of Pakistan in 1970, East Pakistan Awami League, the largest party in East Pakistan, won an absolute majority.







The party won 167 of the 169 seats in East Pakistan and won a majority in the 313-seat National Assembly, giving the Awami League the right to form a government. But Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, leader of the Pakistan People's Party, the second-largest party in the election, opposed Sheikh Mujib becoming Pakistan's prime minister. The military government of Pakistan was not willing to hand over power to the people of East Pakistan. Bhutto also refused to accept Mujib's six-point demand. The pre-scheduled assembly on March 1, 1971, was canceled without any reason.





This decision went beyond the patience of the angry people of East Pakistan. Protests erupted across the country. On March 3, the two leaders from the eastern and western parts met in Dhaka to decide the fate of the country. However, as the meeting was not fruitful, Mujib called for a nationwide strike. Dhaka became a city of processions. Bangabandhu called for a five-day strike and non-cooperation movement across the country. At his call, East Pakistan became virtually impassable. The military tried to control the situation by imposing a curfew, but the movement did not subside. After the strike, Bangabandhu delivered his historic speech on March 7.





Sheikh Mujib declared in his historic speech, "This time the struggle is for our liberation, this time the struggle is for independence". His speech drove the whole nation mad with the desire for freedom. Yahya Khan came to Dhaka and started talks with Sheikh Mujib about forming a government and handing overpower. But at the same time, the military prepared to launch an armed operation in East Pakistan. General Tikka Khan was sent to Dhaka as the Governor of East Pakistan. Troops and weapons began to be brought to East Pakistan. Between March 10 and 13, Pakistan Airlines canceled all its international flights to transport "official passengers" to East Pakistan on an emergency basis. Almost all of these "government passengers" were Pakistani soldiers.





After the Mujib-Yahya unsuccessful meeting on 25 March, Yahya Khan secretly left for West Pakistan in the evening, giving a secret signal of armed operation to the Pakistani military. On the night of March 25, the Pakistani military launched Operation Searchlight, an armed genocide aimed at destroying the Bengali resistance. As part of this, Bengali members of the military were disarmed and students and intellectuals were killed. After the massacre, the Pakistani army arrested Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and five of his loyal aides that night.





Before his arrest, he wrote the declaration of independence of Bangladesh. The original declaration is as follows: This may be my last message, Bangladesh is independent from today. I urge the people of Bangladesh, wherever you are, to continue to resist the occupying army with all your might. May your war continue till the last Pakistani army is ousted from the soil of Bangladesh and the final victory is achieved. From Kalurghat radio station in Chittagong Hill Tracts Major Ziaur Rahman, Deputy Chief of 8 East Bengal Regiment and Chittagong Awami League leader M. A. Hannan read out the Declaration of Independence on behalf of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.











The East Bengal Regiment, the East Pakistan Rifles (EPR), the East Pakistan Police, the Bengali members of the armed forces, and above all the freedom-loving common people of Bangladesh formed the Mukti Bahini within a few months to liberate the country from the grip of the Pakistani military. During the War of Independence, Bangladesh received substantial economic, military and diplomatic assistance from India. In the face of a joint attack by the Mukti Bahini and the Indian Army, the already defeated and discouraged Pakistani army decided to call a ceasefire. On 16 December, at the Dhaka Racecourse Ground, Pakistan signed a surrender document with 93,000 troops. This marked the end of Bangladesh's bloody nine-month war of independence and the establishment of a new independent state. The writer is a columnist.

