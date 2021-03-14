Holi: Embodying the feelings of oneness among all religions





Basically, Holi is rated as a festival of the Hindu religion. Now as science and technology is progressing by leaps and bounds so find that the festival of Holi has attained the status of a secular festival not only all over India but also in closer and cordial neighbors like Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. In India, we find that Holi as a festival celebrated under different names among which key names are Holi and Dol Jatra. Basically, Holi marks the advent of the spring season with a sprinkling of colors upon each other which indicates a semblance of oneness among people of different religions and languages in India and Bangladesh plus other parts of the globe.







Among the common people's parlance, we find that Holi or Doljatra as a festival was once upon a time used to be referred to as the festival of the Hindus. Now with the passing away of time, we find the said festival has attained its universal appeal. The colors which are thrown at each other glaringly indicate that all of us should reside in this eternity amidst the specter of communal amity and integrity. Now we are passing through a tyrant moment with people of one religion is throwing vices upon others. This is not at all called for rather we should imbibe all of us under one banner to preach the gospel of secularism. Rabindranath Tagore always propagated the Doljatra festival under a single banner so that situations in and around the universe bears a semblance of communal amity and integrity. During those days Rabindranath Tagore himself participated in Doljatra Utsav amidst the poignant feeling that all of us should treat each other as pious human beings without any sort of religious bigotry. Rather we should have a pliable temperament with the objective to usher in bonds of secular bondage.







Rabindranath Tagore apart from his diverse creativities also composed good numbers of songs to portray the feeling of oneness among people of all religions and languages. Among the songs which bore universal composed by Tagore are Ore Grihabasi Khol Dar Khol, Phagun Haoyay Haoyay, Rangidiye Jao Jao, Ore Bhai Fagun legeche Bone Bone, etc and various other songs about Doljatra which is still being carried on by faculty members of Viswavarati University as well as that of Rabindra Bharati University and Jorasanko Thakurbari, the birthplace of Gurudev Rabindra Nath Tagore.







Holi or Doljatra festival has its unique historical background. The inscription behind this festival has been found in Puranas and Dasakumara Charita one of the most popular Hindu scriptures. Noted poet Kalidas discovered the secrecy behind the festival during the 4th century period of Chandragupta 11. The details of the festival of Holi can be traced out in the 7th century Sanskrit drama Ratnavali. The festival of Holi began in the Indian Subcontinent with poems about the dates of the celebration before the 4th century CE. From the mythological point of view, it can be traced out a euphoric feeling that the spring season begins after a long winter, which marks the symbol of triumph for good over evil. The celebration of Holi or Doljatra is celebrated every year during March which in Bengali month of Falgun.







Holi festival is celebrated as the Doljatra festival in the Eastern part of India. Till date the historians have not been able to find any historical clue behind it, only it can be stated as such that the Doljatra festival is the Bengali derivation of Holi as a festival. In the Indian state of West Bengal and Tripura plus some parts of Lower parts of Assam, the day is celebrated overwhelmingly as Doljatra with chanting of Tagore songs.







In India Holi as a festival is celebrated as different names. Thus different names by which Holi is celebrated in different names all over India are stated as follow:







West Bengal- Doljatra, Tripura-Doljatra , Maharashtra- Shimga or Rang Panchami, Rajasthan- Royal Holi , Punjab- Hola Mohalla , Uttarkhand- Kahila Holi , Uttar Pradesh- Latmar Holi , Bihar-Phaguwa, Goa-Shigmo, Kerala- Manjal Kuli , Assam-Phakuwah.





Also in India's close neighbor Bangladesh festival of Holi is celebrated as Doljatra. In Bangladesh, in the capital city, Dhaka Doljatra is celebrated in places like Ramakrishna Mission, Dhakeswari kali Mandir, and other prominent temples of Bangladesh. The most interesting part to be noted is that Doljatra as a festival is wholeheartedly observed in all Hindu festivals along with Muslim brethren. This symbolizes bonds of friendship and fraternities among people of both religions which is no doubt a positive sign as the present government is sincerely committed to ensuring communal harmony.







Summing up my above views one point is always crystallized in our mind and heart the time has arrived at in such a situation that we must frame up our mind in such a manner all of us should reside in modern amidst the feelings of communal harmony and bondage with brothers and sisters of other religions. This should be our coveted goal to reach our secularist frame of mind which paves our life towards the pinnacle of glory and success. Thus all of us should feel for each other without any biased mental makeup.





The writer is a freelance contributor based in Kolkata.

