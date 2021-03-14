Exterminating corporal punishment requires a holistic approach

A screengrab taken from the viral video of a Hathazari Madrasa teacher Md Yahya thrashing a 7-year-old on March 9, 2021.





Dealing with the kids in order to educate them is undoubtedly an uphill task. Love, affection, care, and compassion for teaching children as well as taming them are considered significant catalysts. Verily all the kids have a definite psyche unlike the adults and they deserve a comfortable and flexible approach to be educated. In particular, they conceive lessons curiously, even more enthusiastically. Kids incessantly tend to be spirited followers while they remain engaged in the learning process. Therefore the job of teaching children is proportionately a task of enormous importance where love and compassion are deliberately substantial to arouse a positive feeling towards learning providing a magical influence.





A significant number of children across the country have been experiencing increasing threats to their physical safety and wellbeing while they are pursuing education in some residential academic settings in the country. Very often many learning-kids are to take a heavy toll of corporal punishment and abuse. The nature and context of enduring physical anguish and penalization by the children irrespective of their age and sex is an increasing trend in many residential academies. Many of us have newly witnessed such a grim incident through different news media where an eight-year-old madrasa-kid was seen dragging him by the neck into a room and mercilessly beating him with a cane on the ground of a flimsy reason in Hathazari Upazila which has made us absolutely shocked and too worried.





Regardless of the types of physical punishment, it is often exposed to serious psychological harms which surely last longer. Such socially outlawed and morally condemned maltreatment and torture against learning-kids now and again reap negative consequences on the children, communities, and nation too. Once in a while, it provokes to death and severe injuries to the victims. Frequent exposure to violence, physical as well as humiliating punishment at an early age can hinder the brain and nervous system development of children. By contrast, victims might feel self-blaming; possess intense forms of anger towards the abusers for a long which also can induce the fear of getting intimate with other trustworthy folks.





Children who experienced physical torture and abuse might have sadness, acute agony, confusion, and low self-esteem which drive them towards a mentally challenging situation and traumatization. Moreover, trouble at the learning seat while continuing studies and absence of proper socialization accompanied with loneliness and social isolation might appear as significant social barriers for the victims.





An integral effort is entirely needed to form awareness among community people- in all spheres of life- from family to educational institutions regarding all forms of somatic punishment to the kids. Emphasis should be given on kids' friendly learning values and practicing positive pedagogical methods. Educators serving in educational institutions, especially in a resident madrasa should have a keen look upon their children's mental age and the process of their mental growth. They have to inevitably be amicable, tolerant, and affectionate teachers at the time they approach teaching. This is to be believed that fear, anger, and violence never can teach the kids anything more.







We all must work for making physical punishment and abuse socially unwished, morally unfair, and institutionally banned against children in all the learning-domains. In this aspect, necessary capacity among teachers, staffers, and service providers has to be attained to facilitate non-violent interactions with children in all educational institutions. Besides, mainstreaming residential madrasa to comply with the relevant orders and directives is tantamount to function with the fullest possible capacities.







A holistic counseling orientation on the ground of massive sensitization should be executed in the country's educational institutions. Moreover, the incidents of maltreatment, corporal punishment, and abuse have to be surveilled by an appointed concerned body. The respective authority should be cooperative enough in monitoring teachers' institutional behaviors. A mandatory provision should be incorporated by the governing body of the concerned learning institution to practice a zero-tolerance policy in case of a corporal approach to the kids. In this regard, a monthly coordinating meeting in order to get an update on the past month's progress is a must. By the way, teachers should be supervised with positive feedback for their earnest efforts to kid's friendly education impartation.







It is to note that a 2011 circular by the Ministry of Education had banned corporal punishment in all the educational settings, and the drafted Education Act which is now in its concluding phase also seeks to impose a ban on corporal punishment and mental torture inflicted by teachers. Therefore an action plan for creating a grand awareness amidst the teachers so as they follow the ministry's instructions on corporal punishment. In case of infringement of the directives and orders, irremissible procedure might be taken against the accused teaching staff.





It is a matter of sorrow but true that the laws for protecting children are not yet fully implemented or standardized in the country. Therefore, we have to untie this Gordian knot-like corporal punishment against the learning-kids in a combined and integrated modality. To ensure smooth growth and required education for the children in a serene and secured atmosphere is always a prime concern. Henceforth to afford safer and better learning space for the kids is obviously a shared responsibility from all quarters.





The writer is a teaching professional and academic coordinator.

