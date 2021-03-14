Diner Sheshe





"I came to Bombay in 2015 for work, excited to experience the city of dreams. But the congestion and unaffordable rent intimidated me. So whenever I felt overwhelmed, I'd go to the beach; it calmed me. But there was just so much filth there. When I ranted about it to a friend, he told me about a beach clean up organized by Afroz Shah and said, 'Do something about it!'







So, on Saturday, I showed up at Versova beach. At 7 AM sharp, we started cleaning but by 9 AM, I was exhausted! Each item was so deeply immersed in the sand that we had to literally excavate it. But I met some of the most amazing people there and for the first time, I felt a connection with a city.





From then on, every Saturday at 7 AM I'd be there, cleaning. And the amount of filth I've picked up; from sanitary napkins to condoms! And if and when someone stepped in poop, we'd say, 'the cake's been cut!' People would often ask, 'What's the point; it'll be dirty again?' But when someone sees a clean space, they think twice before littering. We've even held sensitization drives to raise awareness. And it was during one of those drives that I met Ashwin-he was in the Merchant Navy.





Our friends would laugh and say, 'Look how filth played cupid!' And they were right because even on the holidays we went for after, we'd pick up garbage however and whenever we could! It was during one of these trips, amidst the wilderness that Ashwin proposed… and from the moment I said 'yes', I knew we'd have a 0-waste wedding!





But there were no sustainable wedding planners, so we planned our own wedding. From planting 1 tree per guest to not having plastic bottles, we made sure there was no wastage. Even the leftover food was distributed at the railway station. But the highlight was Ashwin's baraat entering in an electric car and my wedding lehenga with an embroidery that read, '#SaveThePlanet'.







Humans of Bombay, Fb





