BAMBA signs corporate health agreement with UMCH

A corporate health agreement signing program between Bangladesh Musical Bands Association (BAMBA) and Universal Medical College Hospital (UMCH). -AA



A corporate health agreement signing program between Bangladesh Musical Bands Association (BAMBA) and Universal Medical College Hospital (UMCH), Dhaka, was held Friday at RAOWA Club Hall 3.





Existing BAMBA executives, Hamin Ahmed from Miles (President), Sheikh Monirul Alam Tipu from Warfaze (Vice President), Chowdhury Fazle Shakib from Cryptic Fate (Secretary), Kazi Asheqeen Shaju from Artcell (Assistant Secretary), Mohammad Ali Sumon from Pentagon band (Treasurer) were present at the signing event.







About a hundred musicians, including Bappa Mazumder, Foad Nasser Babu and Labu Rahman from Feedback, Maqsood from Maqsood O' dHAKA, Naseem Ali Khan from Souls, Syed Hasanur Rahman Hasan from Ark, George Lincoln D'Costa from Artcell, and Shuvro Dev were also in attendance. The corporate agreement was signed by Hamin Ahmed from BAMBA and Dr Ashis Kumar from UMCH.





BAMBA currently has 53 members who will be getting priority-based treatment at UMCH. Their family members will also be getting the same medical facility, informs Hamin Ahmed. "I believe that this is the first health agreement for Bangladeshi musicians. We want to make everything independent to us so that our members do not have to suffer any inconveniences in the future," he adds.





"This is one of the many initiatives BAMBA is working on for their members. This particular corporate deal will give the members access to world-class healthcare at a special discounted price," shared Kazi Asheqeen Shaju. "This time, BAMBA is all about benefits for its members."

Leave Your Comments