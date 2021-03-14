MoU signed between WaterAid and the Ministry of Railways

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between WaterAid Bangladesh and the Ministry of Railways, on Saturday. -AA



A daylong workshop was arranged at the Nankin Darbar Hall in Rajshahi city to demonstrate Horizontal learning (HLP) approaches in railway stations to ensure improved WASH services to passengers and general people.







Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between WaterAid Bangladesh and the Ministry of Railways, Wateraid Bangladesh will provide technical support to Bangladesh Railway to demonstrate Horizontal Leaning approcahs across the railway stations and environmental friendly, Green WASH facilities through installation or renovation of inclusive Public Toilets, initially at 03 railway stations in Dhaka.







The workshop was inaugurated by Nurul Islam Sujan, MP, and Honorable Minister, Ministry of Railways. The workshop has chaired by Mr. Dhirendra Nath Mazumder, Director General, Bangladesh Railway. Among others Md. Selim Reza, Secretary, Ministry of Railways; Hasin Jahan, Country Director, WaterAid Bangladesh; Partha Hefaz Shaikh Director Policy Advocacy.



Policy Advisor Md Shafiqul Islam and Santanu Lahiri, Senior Decentralization WASH Specialist, of WaterAid Bangladesh; were present as Resource Persons. Around 100 Representatives from 25 selected railway stations under Bangladesh Railway- West zone and other officials of the Ministry of Railways were present at the workshop.







Nurul Islam Sujan, MP, and Honorable Minister, Ministry of Railways said, "To modernize the railway ministry, the prime minister Sheikh Hasina has undertaken a few projects including recruitments in the ministry, and provide them with the necessary training and implementation of railway communication with Cox's Bazar to facilitate the growth of the tourism sector.





Md. Selim Reza, Secretary, Ministry of Railways said, the prime minister Sheikh Hasina's earnest wish and excellent leadership by the railway minister, we can serve safe, convenient, reliable and modern public services for everyone.In her key note presentation Ms. Hasin Jahan, Country Director, WaterAid Bangladesh, said, "Everyday several thousand commuters including women, elderly, children and people with disabilities are using trains where access to clean WASH facilities remains a challenge.







But at the same time we also believe that there are ample examples of good practices among the railway staff, passengers and managers what needs to explore through appreciative manner and replicate to other stations, She also added, "We are really excited to join hands with Bangladesh Railway to demonstrate such an innovative peer learning through horizontal approach across the rail stations in Bangladesh.







Through this collaboration we would jointly explore good practices on WASH including public toilets with affordable technical solutions for sustainable operation and management modalities, Even, we would innovate safe management modalities of faecal sludge of the railway toilets by applying action research in near future".







