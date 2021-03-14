RWE School entrepreneurship seminar held



Rural Women e-Commerce School (RWE) organizes a day-long seminar with women entrepreneurs to enable them increase their entrepreneurial skills in the Jamuna Future Park on Friday.RWE School is the platform where women entrepreneurs showcase their business skills. Entrepreneurs highlighted their success and hurdles towards the progress in the presence of RWE researchers and distinguished people in the society.





Professor Dr Hasneem Jahan, Dr Mohammed Monsur Rahman, Shymol Chandra Howladar, Tofayel Ahmed, Monirul Islam and other personalities were present as chief guests while Dr Dilruba Bedana presided over the seminar. Present guests noted that this seminar would facilitate increase in entrepreneurial skills.



