Fish production increases in Jamalpur



Fish production has increased largely in the district following implementation of various programmes by the present government. According to District Fisheries Office sources, 42,336 tons of fish was produced in the year 2019-2020 in the district against the yearly demand of 44,873 tons.





On the other hand, 40834.51 tons of fish was produced in the year 2018-2019. So, fish production increased by 1501.44 tons in the year 2019-2020. The office said, the total fish includes 25639.18 tons cultured fish which came from 5755.69 hectares of water bodies like pond and 16697.77 tons natural fishes which came from 40743 hectares of open water bodies in the year 2019-2020.







The office said, in order to increase the fish production, the Fisheries Department implemented various programs, including setting up Beel nursery on 2.80 hectares of water bodies, repairing of 3 hectares fish sanctuary, releasing of fish fries in 518.07 hectares water bodies and setting up 161 demonstration fish cultivation.







Besides, the Fisheries Department also imparted training to 2762 farmers on modern fish cultivation. District Fisheries Officer D Kaisir Mohammad Moinul Hasan said fish deficit in the district is 2537.03 tons. He said, "We should meet the deficit soon. The farmers are being motivated to cultivate high yielding varieties of fish like Pangas, Telapiya, Shing, Magur, Koi, Pabda and Gulsa."

Leave Your Comments