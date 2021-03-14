Ruhi Singh's passion for adventure sports and skiing revealed

Known for her passion for adventurous sports, actress Ruhi Singh was recently awarded at a Skiing competition. In Kashmir, Ruhi not only successfully completed the course but also won first place amongst theother participants. She told BT, "I love adventure sports and I've always been extremely athletic and fearless. I need that adrenaline rush every now and then.







Skiing is definitely my passion and something that I have always wanted totake up. As soon as I got that opportunity, I made the most of it by not only completing the advanced course but also winning first place.I have participated in alot of adventure activities from Hiking to trekking, scuba diving, parasailing and Skiing. I've been doing it for the past 5 years. I'm a mountain girl and I love going to the mountains".







She added, "I love going to the mountains whether it's summer or winter, whenever I get a chance. I love solo trips, meeting new people, exploring different cultures. Thesethings really help me mentally as an actor. It's very important to understand what you're passionate about. And I feel I am definitely passionate about the mountains and the activities that come along with it".

