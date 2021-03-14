Yami begins filming for thriller 'A Thursday'



Yami Gautam has commenced shooting for her upcoming thriller film 'A Thursday', the producers announced on Friday. The movie will feature Gautam as Naina Jaiswal, an intelligent playschool teacher. Yami also took to her Instagram handle to share the news by posting the picture of the clapboard. Alongwith it she wrote - "Breaking News: A series of unforgettable events are about to come your way, all that happened on A Thursday".







Written and directed by Behzad Khambata, the film will see how Naina (Gautam) takes 16 toddlers in a school hostage on 'A Thursday'. "Events go out of control as the public and media scrutiny tear her apart, questioning her sanity and a possible reason for the heinous act. Or was there more than meets the eye?" read the film's official plotline. 'A Thursday' will also feature actors Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, and Maya Sarao in pivotal roles.





