Dangal girl Fatima San moves into a new apartment



Fatima Sana Shaikh recently moved out of her Juhu address to a new one in Andheri. It has only been a few weeks since she and her pet, Bijlee, moved into the new pad, which is bigger than her previous home. Despite her professional commitments, the Dangal actress is doing it up on her own.







A source close to the actress reveals, "Fatima wanted to ensure that everything in her new home aligns with her taste and preferences. So, she decided to do it up herself." For a few years now, Fatima had been living in an apartment in Juhu which was in the same building as her parents and sibling.







The actress, who enjoys travelling to the hills and spending time with herself, decided to move into a bigger apartment which is at a short distance from her family's. The idea is to gain privacy and also to accommodate more work meetings. Fatima, who had a busy year at the movies last year despite the pandemic, is gearing up for a couple of projects.





The Ludo and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari actress has given the nod to a few projects in the digital space and in the mainstream entertainment domain. To jog your memory, Fatima debuted with Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal and was seen with her mentor Aamir Khan in a Diwali release which didn't pass muster before Ludo and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari came her way.





