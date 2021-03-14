Author files copyright infringement case against Kangana Ranaut

Rangoli Chandel



An FIR has been lodged against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for copyright infringement amounting to a criminal breach of trust by writer Ashish Kaul at Khar police station on Friday evening.Ashish Kaul has claimed that he has the sole copyright of the biography on 'Didda: The Warrior Queen' and alleged that Kangana Ranaut has stolen his story.







He said he was surprised to hear the announcement from Kangana Ranaut about the film. He even sent a notice to Kangana and producer Kamal Jain, however, did not receive any response for the same and therefore had to approach the court which directed the police to lodge a case.





Speaking about the case, Kaul said, "Today, I embark upon a new journey of my life - a journey against white-collar crime, against blatant and brazen infringement of my intellectual property and for justice. After trying my best to run across various police stations, I have placed before the Hon'ble Metropolitan Magistrate, Bandra, my application Under Section 156(3) of CrPC, 1973 seeking direction to the Mumbai Police to register FIR against the accused persons/entity namely Ms. Kangana Ranaut, Mr. Kamal Kumar Jain, Ms. Rangoli Chandel and Manikarnika Films Private Limited for infringement of the copyright which amounts to criminal breach of trust, cheating,







cheating with knowledge that wrongful loss may ensue to the person whose interest offender is bound to protect as well as cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, punishable under Section 406, 415, 418, 34, 120 B And 420 of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 51, 63, 63A and other provision of The Copyright Act, 1957 AND Section 65 of the Information Technology Act, 2000."

