Richa Chadha shuts down a troll

Richa Chadha doesn't take trolls seriously. But she also knows when to shut them up. Recently, the actress was asked why women need reservation. A Twitter user wrote, "Why do women need reservation. Do Dey consider demslvs lesser than men?? Kindly win through your own merit."Richa was quick to revert with a reply that won her a lot of praise. She wrote, "You should be retracted into the womb, with immediate effect. And then declined as a possibility."





On the professional front, apart from acting, Richa was also in the news recently for announcing her own production house along with beau Ali Fazal. The two said that they were looking forward to backing unique story-lines and upcoming talent. In fact, the couple already announced their first project - a film titled 'Girls Will Be Girls'. The film will be directed by debutant Shuchi Talati and will revolve around a mother-daughter relationship set amidst the picturesque Himalayan foothills.





Richa and Ali will soon begin shooting for the third instalment of Fukrey, which will also star Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh. The team will embark on a marathon shooting schedule in the coming weeks and shoot in various parts of the country.Meanwhile, Richa and Ali, who were supposed to tie the knot in April last year, had to postpone their nuptials after the lockdown was announced in March. They will reportedly get married later this year.

