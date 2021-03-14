I am feeling motivated to be in front of the camera again

Esha Deol



Back in 2002, all eyes were on Hema Malini and Dharmendra's daughter, Esha Deol, as she made a grand entry in Bollywood with 'Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe'.In 2011, she appeared in the film, 'Tell Me O Kkhuda', which was directed by her mother and also featured her father. After that, she wasn't seen in the Bollywood movie space and chose to focus on her personal life.





She tied the knot with Bharat Takhtani in 2012, and now, is the mother of two kids, Radhya and Miraya. After nearly a decade, Esha, who has been a part of films like 'Dhoom', 'Dus', 'Yuva' and 'No Entry', is all set to make a comeback in Hindi films.In an exclusive interview with Bombay Times, Esha says, "There are some good offers coming my way, and I feel motivated to be in front of what I love the most - the camera."





Esha says, "I think, as an actor and being a part of this wonderful film fraternity, whenever you get back to work is the right time to do so. Earlier, I wanted to start a family and have babies, and I think it is important for women to do these things at the right time."





Though she can't reveal much about her new project that is likely to begin in July, Esha said, "This subject is very close to my heart, and a lot of women will identify with it. It's a beautiful story that needs to be told. I thought that this is the right time to do this film and being a mom, I felt that there's a beautiful message I could convey through this movie."





When asked if interesting roles are being written for actresses, including those who want to make a comeback in the industry after marriage and kids, she says, "I have an excellent example in my mother, who continued working even after marriage and babies, and this was back in the 80s. Today, with good content and huge opportunities on OTT platforms, I think married women have some great characters to play, which will bring them immense work satisfaction. You name a married actress, and she is doing some great work, so I think we have come a long way, and in our industry, people are very welcoming towards married actresses."





While she is gearing up to return to the set once again, the actress is extremely confident about finding a balance between work and home. She says, "Working women and mothers need to find a balance. Also, I feel with strong support from your family, it is easier to manage work and home at the same time. Women are brilliant multitaskers, and I am confident that I can strike a balance."

