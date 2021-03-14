Priyanka congratulates Nick for 'Spaceman'



Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in London, has penned a congratulatory note for her husband Nick Jonas on social media. Nick's latest music album 'Spaceman' released on Friday and it has been getting a response from the audience. In her note, PeeCee also thanked Nick for the 'constant love'. Along with the note, the actress also shared pictures from the video launch.







Sharing the note on her Instagram handle, Priyanka wrote, "Congratulations Nick I know how personal this one is to you and I'm so grateful for how you constantly show me your love. This album is a piece of art. And most of all A BANGER! I love you. Recently, Nick announced the release of his new album by sharing adorable pictures of Priyanka and their furry friends. He also penned a long emotional note and revealed the writing process.







An excerpt from his note read, "Spaceman the album has landed and I am so excited for you all to hear it. Writing this album was a way to process everything that was happening in the world, the distance between us, and what matters most." Priyanka has also featured in the music video and it is all things love. She also a part of 'What A Man Gotta Do' with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

