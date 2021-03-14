Singer Sumon in ICU



Bassbaba famed singer Sumon was admitted to the Intensive Care unit (ICU) at Samitivej Hospital in Bangkok. The news was confirmed to the press by Sumon himself who is being kept at ICU for close supervision after his health condition had recently deteriorated.





The influential guitarist has been undergoing cancer treatment at the hospital for quite a while. Previously, Sumon had to cancel a scheduled spine surgery in Germany due to the coronavirus outbreak. It has been a year; but the country is continuing to deny visa to non-EU nationals.







Sumon has been battling cancer for quite a while. While receiving treatment, he has also been seriously injured in an accident. Chances of his recovery depended on his surgery in Germany. Otherwise the prominent musician might be crippled for life. The founder of the rock band Aurthohin, Sumon, was rushed to the Samitivej Hospital in Bangkok after his condition had worsened on March 10.

