Bolivia ex-president arrested



Bolivia's former interim president Jeanine Anez has been arrested over the 2019 political crisis in which she replaced predecessor Evo Morales.The conservative politician had faced an arrest warrant on charges of terrorism, sedition and conspiracy over an alleged coup after she replaced Morales in November 2019 when he fled the country during widespread protests against his re-election."I inform the Bolivian people that Mrs. Jeanine Anez has already been apprehended and is currently in the hands of the police," the minister of government, Carlos Eduardo del Castillo, wrote on Twitter and Facebook on Saturday, Al Jazeera reports.







Castillo congratulated the police for their "great work" in the "historic task of giving justice" to the Bolivian people.Anez had tweeted an arrest order she said was issued by the public prosecutor's office, with the response: "The political persecution has begun."She tweeted later to condemn the arrest warrant.





The prosecutor's office had not publicly announced the warrant. But Bolivian television broadcast images of a heavy police presence around her home in the northern city of Trinidad, as well as of former energy minister Rodrigo Guzman and his justice counterpart Alvaro Coimbra, both listed on the warrant, being arrested.





