'Major change to take place in capital market'



A major change would take place in the capital market within the next two years, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam said.He was addressing the maiden "Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) Dialogue on Business and Economy" at the ERF office in Dhaka on Saturday.The BSEC chairman said, "We are expecting a major change in our stock markets within next two years as we have taken some bold steps for continuing the positive trend on the stock markets."







He said that BSEC has targeted at least six big industrial local conglomerates to bring on the stock markets to remove the crisis of quality shares on the markets.The annual turnover of those six companies is above $2.5 billion. And of the six companies, one company has nearly $4 billion annual turnover, Shibli said. "The company which has the $4 billion turnover has already contacted the BSEC for offloading its share on the stock market," said the BSEC chairman.





The BSEC is going to hold roadshow in Switzerland and Germany in June for attracting more bonds on the stock markets in Bangladesh, he added.The BSEC has also been receiving responses from other major global business districts like Australia, Toronto and in the UK for holding the roadshows in those areas for investing in bonds on the stock markets.





