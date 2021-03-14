Put your own house in order



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday asked his ruling party counterpart Obaidul Quader to put his own house in order instead of regularly criticizing the opponents.





"The Awami League general secretary talked about BNP even yesterday as he's used to make comment (about our party) every day…we get surprised with his remarks. His way of talking is nice. The seat he sits for talking is also very nice!" he said, UNB reports.While inaugurating a blood donation program at the Jatiya Press Clun, the BNP leader also said Quader used to say BNP has no existence, but he makes derogatory remarks against it every day as he knows better about its strong existence. "





You (Quader) should be ashamed of seeing what are happening in your area in Noakhali's Basurhat… so, I ask him to put his own house in order before criticizing BNP," he said. Referring to media reports, Fakhrul said two people, including a journalist, were killed at Bashurhat in recent clashes between Obaidul Quader's younger brother Quader Mirza and his rivals.





He said police did not receive a case when the family members of a victim went to file it against Quader Mirza on Friday. "Because he's not only Quader Mirza, he is the brother of Obaidul Quader, the second most powerful man in Bangladesh. Where's justice and where's the rule of law?" Fakhrul said ruling party leaders and activists have been indulging in violence and killing at different parts of the country over the sharing of 'plundered' money.





"They're looting the assets of Bangladesh and engage in clashes over the sharing of the looted money and assets. Their main target is to loot the entire Bangladesh and making second homes in Canada, Malaysia, the UK, America and other countries," he said.The BNP leader alleged that Awami League has established monarchy in the country by 'destroying' democracy, the main spirit of the Liberation War. "On this Golden Jubilee of the country's independence, we must take a vow to remove them (from power)."





