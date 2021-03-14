'Joint efforts needed to tackle climate change impacts'



Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Saturday called for joint efforts of all to address the adverse effects of climate change. "Joint efforts should be made to address the adverse effects of climate change. In this case, innovative thinking of the youth can bring dynamism," she said.She was speaking virtually at the closing and award distribution ceremony of the Global Youth Climate Summit-2021 organized by the Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center as the chief guest on Friday on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Independence, BSS reports.







The speaker thanked the Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center for organizing the event to bring together young people from different continents to build leadership skills and provide them with the necessary knowledge and tools to cope with the adverse effects of climate change.She said Bangladesh is ranked 7th among the risky countries due to climate change according to Global Climate Risk Index 2019.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has adopted 'Delta Plan-2100' to address this risk, she added.





"According to the steps taken by Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is working to address the effects of climate change. In this context, the new and innovative thinking presented by various participants in the Summit organized by the Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center is inspiring and commendable," she continued.





