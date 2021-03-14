'Int'l solidarity can make a world free from terrorism'



Bangladesh's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Rabab Fatima on Saturday said international solidarity was needed to make a world free from terrorism. "Terrorism was a major threat to international peace, security and an obstacle to achieve the 2030-development agenda…so worldwide harmony and concerted efforts are needed to fight against terrorism," she said. She made the remarks while addressing a high-level plenary session of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy at the General Assembly at UN Headquarters, said a press release here today.





The United Nations adopted the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in 2006 to assist member states in the fight against terrorism through concerted efforts.

The strategy is currently undergoing its 7th biennial review, which will end in June 2021. Welcoming the report of the Secretary-General on the impact of COVID-19 in the implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, Ambassador Fatima called for paying special attention to the new epidemics of terrorism, such as infodemic, hate speech and racial hatred caused by COVID-19.





She noted that in order to advance the implementation of the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, member states must make the necessary efforts to finance, prevent and eliminate terrorist activities. She also hoped that Bangladesh and other developing countries would get adequate assistance from the United Nations in capacity building and technology in the fight against terrorism.





Leave Your Comments