World faces another surge of cases

Amid rising trend of the coronavirus infection, testing going on at Mugda General Hospital in the capital. The photo was taken on Saturday. -AA



Many countries across the world have started bracing for another surge of the novel coronavirus. A good number of cities are mulling partial or full lockdowns again.Italy on Monday decided to shut shops, restaurants and schools in most parts of the country in order to contain the pathogen. Prime Minister M Mario Draghi has warned of a new wave of the pandemic.





For three days over Easter, 3-5 April, there will be a total shutdown. Italy, which one year ago imposed one of the first national lockdowns, is once again struggling to contain the rapid spread of infections. The country has reported over 100,000 virus deaths, Europe's second-highest tally after the UK.





German health experts warned on Saturday against any further easing of coronavirus lockdown measures as the number of cases jumped again, raising the possibility that infections could again reach peaks seen around Christmas by mid-April. The killer virus, which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has so far killed at least 2,653,000 people across the globe. It has infected more than 119,753,000 people in 219 countries and territories plus two international conveyances.





The USA is the worst-hit country with at least 545,500 deaths and more than 29,993,000 infections. Brazil has so far counted 11,368,000 cases, the second highest cases in the world, and 275,500 deaths. India has counted at least 11,350,000 infections and 158,500 deaths. Russia has counted at least 4,380,000 cases to date and 91,600 deaths.



Bangladesh situation:

The novel coronavirus has taken the lives of 12 more people in Bangladesh, raising the total to 8,527. In addition, the pathogen has infected 1,014 individuals, pushing the surge to a total of 556,236.The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed the information through a press release on Saturday.Bangladesh is now the 33rd worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step behind Switzerland and one step ahead of Serbia, according to worldometer.info.





''As many as 16,206 samples were tested in 219 authorized labs throughout the country in the past 24 hours. Of them, 1,014 were found to be Covid-19 positive,'' said the press release. The indomitable Covid-19 has spread to all 64 districts in Bangladesh. The country reported its first case of the virus on March 8, while the first death was recorded on March 18.





