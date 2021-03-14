London police criticized after breaking up vigil





The Metropolitan Police's handling of a vigil in south London to mourn Sarah Everard has been widely criticized from across the political spectrum.





Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey called for Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to resign over the "utterly disgraceful" scenes and Home Secretary Priti Patel has asked for a report.





Officers were seen handcuffing and leading women away from the event.





Police said four arrests were made at the vigil to "protect people's safety".





Several hundred people gathered on Clapham Common on Saturday evening to pay tribute to the murdered 33-year-old, despite Covid restrictions.





The group Reclaim These Streets said they were "deeply saddened and angered" by the police's actions and criticized officers for "physically manhandling women at a vigil against male violence".





"It is their responsibility to protect public order, public health and the right to protest - they failed tonight on all accounts," the group added in a statement.





The Met said it was the "only responsible thing" for them to do to ensure public safety.





The force added that a review will be carried out to see if "lessons can be learned".





One video posted online showed officers removing women who were stood in the bandstand.





Cries of "shame on you" and "let them go" could be heard from onlookers. The video showed them being put in a police van and driven away.





Sir Ed Davey said in a tweet that Dame Cressida had "lost the confidence of the millions of women in London".





Ms Patel called footage on social media "upsetting" and said she had asked the Metropolitan Police for a "full report on what happened".





Sadiq Khan, the Labor Mayor of London, said the scenes were "unacceptable" and that he was "urgently seeking an explanation" from the commissioner.





"The police have a responsibility to enforce Covid laws but from images I've seen it's clear the response was at times neither appropriate nor proportionate," he tweeted.





Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said the scenes were "deeply disturbing".





"Women came together to mourn Sarah Everard - they should have been able to do so peacefully.





"I share their anger and upset at how this has been handled. This was not the way to police this protest," Sir Keir tweeted.





Conservative MP Caroline Nokes, who chairs the Commons Women and Equalities Select Committee, said she was "truly shocked" at the scenes in Clapham Common.





"In this country we police by consent - not by trampling the tributes to a woman who was murdered and dragging other women to the ground. Badly misjudged by #metpolice," Ms Nokes tweeted.

