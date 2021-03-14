MP Nizam Hazari, 2 family members test positive for Covid-19





Feni-2 constituency MP Nizam Uddin Hazari, his wife and daughter have tested positive for Covid-19.





They are now undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital, said Shahid Khandaker, office secretary of district unit Awami League.





Nizam, his wife Nurjahan Begum Nasrin and daughter Snigdha Hazari are doing well, he said.





Bangladesh's daily Covid-19 cases continued to pass the 1,000-mark for the last four days with the country reporting 1,014 new cases in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.





Twelve more Covid-19-related deaths were reported during the period, putting the mortality rate at 1.53%, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





The daily percentage of people testing positive for the virus surged past 5% a few days back after a month of downtrend. The infection rate stood at 6.26% on Saturday after a slight fall from 6.62% on Friday.





However, the country's daily Covid-19 cases stayed below the 1,000-mark before Wednesday when the daily Covid-19 cases rose to 1,018.





Before that, a daily caseload of above 1,000-mark – 1,071 cases – were recorded on January 10.





With the new numbers, the death toll went up to 8,527 and total infections to 556,236, the DGHS said.





However, 1,138 people recovered from Covid-19 during the same period.





So far, 510,310 patients – 91.74% – have recovered in the country since the first cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 in the same year.





The country’s health authorities have so far tested 4,248,345 samples, including 16,206 in the past 24 hours.

