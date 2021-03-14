PM inducts another two new Dash 8-Q400 aircrafts into Biman









Inducting another two brand new Dash 8-Q400 aircrafts to Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expected that these modern aircrafts would help the national carrier strengthen domestic and regional connectivity along with improving passenger services.





“. . . the more we can improve the passenger services [of Biman] people will be benefited and the country will be developed,” she said.





Sheikh Hasina urged all concerned of Biman Bangladesh Airlines to perform their duties sincerely, saying that “it’s our country which becomes independent in exchange for blood of million martyrs and we all have the responsibilities to brighten the country’s image”.





The premier joined the inauguration ceremony of two new Dash 8-Q400 aircrafts at the VIP Lounge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.





She asked Biman to take good care of every aircraft and maintain better passenger services, saying all the 16 brand new aircrafts have been procured with public money and that’s why special attention is needed to all of these.





Talking about the third terminal at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, she said the government is setting up this ultramodern terminal with a view to handling wide-bodied planes in the country and improving the services to passengers.





“Because, the services to passengers will have to be much better,” she added.





With the Dash 8-Q400 planes, Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh will be able to increase its communication with the neighbouring countries apart from developing it at domestic level.





She said the government is upgrading Cox’s Bazar airport to an international one as this airport can play an immense role on the international air route. “And Bangladesh will be more prosperous economically,” she said.





The premier said Biman earlier used to rent aircraft to carry hajj pilgrims but now takes them by own aircrafts.





She said the government is pulling Bangladesh ahead and will materialize the “Sonar Bangla” as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





With State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali in the chair, Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus conducted the ceremony.





Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md. Mokammel Hossain delivered the welcome address.





A documentary on Dash 8-Q400 aircraft and Biman Bangladesh Airlines was also screened at the function.





Biman procured three Dash 8-Q400 aircraft under the G2G (government-to- government) agreement between Bangladesh and Canadian governments.





With the addition of these two new Dash planes, the number of Biman’s aircraft has raised to 21, including four Boeing 777-300ER, four Boeing 787- 8, two Boeing 787-9, six Boeing 737 and three Dash 8-Q400.





The national flag carrier received the Dash 8-Q400 aircraft from De Havilland Aircraft of Canada, a prominent aircraft-maker of the North American country.





The first Dash 8-Q400 aircraft arrived here on November 24 last year while the second one on February 24 and the third one on March 4.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has named these two aircrafts as “Akash Tari” and Shwetbalaka” while the another one as “Dhrubotara”.





The others brand new aircrafts included by the government has been named as Palki, Arun Alo, Akash Pradip, Raanga Pravat, Meghdoot, Mayurpankhi, Akash Beena, Hongshobalaka, Gangchil, Achin Pakhi and Sonar Tori in accordance with country’s nature.





Equipped with eco-friendly and state-of-the-art facilities, the Dash 8- Q400 aircrafts have HEPA filter technology which completely purifies the air inside the aircraft by destroying bacteria, viruses and other germs in just 4 minutes that makes the passengers’ journey more refreshing and safe.





The aircrafts also have more leg space, LED lighting and wide windows to make travel more comfortable and enjoyable.

