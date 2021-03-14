Gala gathering of Stamford University Alumni held

A grand gathering of former students working in various media has been organized by the Stamford University Journalist Forum (SUJF). The event was held at the university's main campus in the capital's Siddheswari on Saturday. 200 former students from all departments of the university took part in it. Later, the program ended with a dinner at 10:30 pm.

Earlier, the program kicked off with the national anthem. Later, in addition to the cultural program, the alumni reminisced about university life. After a long time, the students were overjoyed to meet their classmates. They spent their time discussing about the golden days in the campus.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Mohammad Ali Naqi, appreciated the Stamford University Journalists Forum and said, "I am happy to have alumni working in the various media." He called for such events to gain pace in the future.

Engineer S M Elias Miron, Rumana Haque Rita, members of the Board Of Trustees of the university took part in the discussion. Along with them Abdul Matin, Registrar of the University, Professor Qazi Abdul Mannan, Chairman of Department of Journalism and Media Studies, noted Environmentalist Dr Kamruzzaman Majumder, Proctor Arifur Rahman, Forum Convener Mosharraf Hossain Mamun, Co-Convenor Tapan Mahmud Limon, Public Relations Officer Supa Sadia, Founding President Saiful Islam Masum and Founding General Secretary Sunmoon Ahmed also took part in the discussion.

Along with President Hasan Wali, General Secretary Akram Hossain presided over the function. Barrister Sajjad Hossain, Dean of the Law Faculty of the University, Salina Akhter, Chairman Department of Law, Journalism Department Teachers Samia Asadi, Tania Sultana, Shabnam Jannat, Film and Media Department Teacher Ferdous Alam Siddiqui and other teachers took part in the discussion.

Media partners in the program were Dainik Amader Shomoy, Ekattar TV, News24, The Business Standard, Jago News. Sadagar.com, Realcapita Group, Caps, Dhaka Affairs and Swapnatan partnered the program.