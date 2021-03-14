Monirul Islam to lead SB









The government has assigned Monirul Islam, the chief of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit, to lead the Special Branch of police.





With the new assignment, Monirul, the additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, has been made an additional inspector general of police (current charge), the home ministry said on Sunday.









Monirul replaces SB’s additional IGP Mir Shahidul Islam, who is retiring on Sunday after leading the unit for more than three years.





Monirul became the deputy commissioner (Intelligence) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police in 2009 and shaped the DMP's antiterrorism unit during his tenure.





Leave Your Comments