Ex-students stand by their school



Komalla High School, a noted institution in Goliara Union of Sadar South Upazila under Cumilla district, has already left behind more than 50 successful years. But, the school, which kicked off its journey in 1969, is yet to have a standard playground.





Recently, a group of former students have come forward to deal with the issue by opening a facebook group led by Md Mofizur Rahman (a teacher of the school), Delwar Hossain Billal (living in Saudi Arabia), Abdul Hai (based in London) and Mizanur Rahman (living in Dhaka).





They have decided to form a fund in order to purchase a piece of land. Accordingly, they have chosen 46 decimals of land just behind the institution at the cost of Taka 25 lakh.





Mizanur Rahman says, they are getting positive response from many students of the school; and, already Taka five lakh came from Ruhul Amin Mintu, five lakh from Engineer Akhtaruzzaman Ripon, two lakh from Mohammad Hashem Tahashildar, one lakh from Mohammad Abdul Hai, 50 thousand from Mizanur Rahman, fifty thousand form Misses Hasina, 30 thousand from Delwar Hossain Billal and Taka 20 thousand came from Saleha Akter Tuhin. Many others have made commitments in this regard, Mizanur Rahman added. Komalla High School is housed on 75 decimals of land; of which the existing playground is on 25 decimals.







Former student Mohammad Hossain is the convener of the Playground Implementation Committee. Hazi Kazim Ali was the founder of the School. Laki Ahammed Chowdhury and Toiyob Ali Chowdhury donated the land for the institution.





Hassan Imam, Professor Abdullah Al Mamun Mazumder, Anu Mia, Gafur Master, Yasin Master, Ali Ahmmed Member, Abdul Mannan Master, Matin Master, Ahsan Shuruj, Abdul Haque Member also played roles in founding the school.

Leave Your Comments