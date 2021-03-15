Looking at the country and the world around





For more than a month I could not write my column for serious illness. I apologize to the readers of Asian Age for that. During my illness so much has happened in my country and around the world that it has become difficult for me to choose a topic. I watched a program of Al Jazeera which lost its credibility when people saw that the man behind it was known for his anti-Bangladesh stance. He is David Bergman, the son in law of Dr. Kamal Hussain. Both of them have been engaged for a long time in the conspiracy of overthrowing the Hasina government. When David Bergman was in Bangladesh he used to send news to outside world which was proved false and manufactured. Nobody knows who his connection is, but everyone suspects that he has strong connection with Pakistan Military intelligence and some Middle-eastern countries who do not like a secular Bangladesh.







David Bergman was caught red handed when he came to Bangladesh before marrying Dr. Kamal Hussain's daughter under the pretext that he had come to help those who were demanding the trial of the war criminals of 71. But soon after he was exposed when it was found that he was actually helping the war criminals of 71. His activities in Bangladesh was so subversive that the highest court of the country put some restrictions on him. Ultimately he had to leave the country and it was rumoured that he established links with Tareq Rahman and engaged in anti-Bangladesh activities. This time he targeted the army chief of Bangladesh, who is known genuinely as a gentleman and an expert military man. He has proved to be a loyalist to the ideals of the Father of the nation. So, Al Jazeera wanted to demolish his image and tried to create unrest in the army. But they failed miserably. People in the country and abroad did not believe these vultures.







After Al Jazeera the news that shocked the people in Bangladesh was the mad propaganda of Mirza Kader and Awami League chairman of an Upazilla Parisad, who suddenly became the bull in the China shop. He attacked at random the MPs, Ministers and even his own brother Obaidul Qader, the general secretary of Awami League. It has helped BNP to strengthen their arsenal, who until now had no issue to attack Awami League. Now Kader Mirza's speeches have given them new lease of life. Now BNP after a long slumber has come out on the street with a long list of allegations against the government. The military takeover in Myanmar is a shock for Bangladesh. Bangladesh was slowly advancing towards a settlement of Rohingya problems with Aung San Suu Kyi government. Now that they are overthrown Bangladesh government may have to negotiate with the same military junta who were responsible for this barbaric genocide.







The political situation in the neighbouring West Bengal is uncertain. In the Rajya-election BJP has become a strong contender against Trinamool. Many veteran Trinamool leaders joined BJP. Even in Nandigram, the constituency of Mamata Banerjee, her own political pals went against her. Recently she went to visit her own constituency in Nandigram and faced a brutal attack. Now she is in hospital. It is uncertain who will win the election this time- Trinamool or BJP. If Trinamool is ousted from power, Bangladesh has nothing to worry, because Hasina government has strong ties with the central BJP government. But still if Mamata is defeated, Sheikh Hasina will lose a personal friend. After the brutal attack on Mamata some political observers think that this attack may increase the sympathy and vote for her. The recent visit of the Indian Foreign Minister to Dhaka indicates more friendly relationship between Dhaka and Delhi. In the international field those who feared that the new Biden government in America will not look at Hasina government favourably, they are now free from that fear. There is no indication that Biden government will take a policy following the previous Clinton government





In the country, so far Hasina government has not faced any major crisis. People are getting vaccines and the management was praised. But the health minister in his speech towards the nation warned them that the attack of the pandemic in the country is getting serious again. It is not the fault of the government. The attack of the new strains of COVID-19 is getting serious in the western world also. In the present world life is running in parallel with death. It is a fight between science and nature. We hope, that in the end science will win this war.



Inside the country some other issues are becoming serious for the government. The death of Mushtaq Ahmed has created an uproar in the country. A number of media reproted that he was tortured in the jail, his bail petition was rejected several times and he died without any treatment. Similar allegations are made by cartoonist Kishore, who was allegedly tortured in the jail and has been bailed in a serious condition. BNP has turned both the allegations into a political issue and trying to mobilize public opinion against the government. Both allegations regarding Mushtaq and Kishore against the government are serious. There is rumour that before torturing him Kishore was asked by the police why he created cartoons of Banglabandhu and Hasina. There was a time when uttering the name of Banglabandhu was a crime. Now any reference to Banglabandhu's name which seems to the Awami Leaguers not sufficiently respectful is a crime. It has become an obsession.







It is not healthy for national life. Government should tell their supporters to become over respectful to the Father of the nation is not patriotism. The Queen of England is a subject for cartoonists too. Even the world media was full of cartoons of Donald Trump when he was President. This is not crime. Neither the Queen of England not the President of the United States had any objection to it. In Bangladesh Awami League should know that respect and sycophancy are not the same. The country should remember the Father of Nation with respect not sycophancy. Whether the allegations of the torture of the writer and the cartoonist are true should be investigated by a neutral body. We are passing through a very critical time. The world economy is not healthy and a worldwide recession is looming large over our head because of COVID 19. People have faith that Hasina government will successfully meet this crisis also. But to keep people's faith government should free themselves from all allegations without dismissing them as opposition's foul cry.



The writer is a prominent journalist based in the United Kingdom.

