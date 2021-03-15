DCCI president for Dutch expertise in BD's dev

Ambassador of Netherlands to Bangladesh Harry Verweij greeted by Dhaka Chambers of Commerce and Industries (DCCI) president Rizwan Rahman at DCCI Office in the city on Sunday while he paid a courtesy visit. They talked about economic matters for both the



Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh Harry Verweij on Sunday had a courtesy visit to Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and had a wide range of discussions with its president Rizwan Rahman at DCCI Office in the city. During the discussion, DCCI president Rizwan Rahman said the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Netherlands in FY 2019-20 was $ 1.23 billion out of which Bangladesh's Export and Import were USD 1.09 billion and USD 138.33 million respectively, said a press release. He said that fisheries, jute and shipbuilding are the prospective sector for Dutch entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh. Due to Covid-19 the both-way trade reduced by 14.07 percent in FY 2019-20 compared to FY 2018-19, told BSS.





He also said that Netherlands is the 3rd largest FDI provider in Bangladesh. DCCI president also urged Netherlands to invest in urban water supply, sanitation, waste management and drainage systems of major cities under a public private model. Netherlands can import more apparel products from Bangladesh as we have the highest number of LEED-certified factories in the RMG sector. Bangladesh manufactures about 282 diversified jute products and Dutch importers can import more jute products as well, he added.





Bangladesh needs strategic support from the Netherlands to develop the capacity of the private sector for greater integration in the global value chains considering the post LDC situation.





Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh Harry Verweij said it is heartening that Bangladesh is graduating from the LDC basket to MIC. But for a sustainable economy he urged for diversified export items other than RMG. He also urged for nation's branding and to have a GSP facility in the EU market for a longer time he suggested stronger trade diplomacy. He said agriculture, poultry, dairy, maritime, dredging, FINTECH sector are very potential for Dutch investors.





He also said that to achieve the delta plan the government needs to work with the private sector. Bangladesh's large youth population can change the economic ecosystem, he added.

Leave Your Comments